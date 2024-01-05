There is high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Area High School at Chesaning High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Chesaning, MI

Chesaning, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Nouvel Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankenmuth High School at Bridgeport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Bridgeport, MI

Bridgeport, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeland High School at Birch Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Birch Run, MI

Birch Run, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Hemlock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

Location: Hemlock, MI

Hemlock, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollton High School at Bullock Creek High School