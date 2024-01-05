Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
  • Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).
  • Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
  • Illinois has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 away.
  • The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • At home, Illinois knocked down 8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

