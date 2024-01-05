Presque Isle County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Presque Isle County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Presque Isle County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Onaway High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Indian River, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.