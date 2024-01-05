On Friday, January 5, 2024 at Chase Center, the Detroit Pistons (3-31) will attempt to break a 16-game road skid when taking on the Golden State Warriors (16-18), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSDET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET

NBCS-BA and BSDET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 117.2 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons' -379 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.5 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 122.6 per contest (26th in league).

These teams score a combined 228.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 239.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has put together a 16-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered 13 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 25.5 -105 23.2 Jalen Duren 13.5 -118 13.2

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Cade Cunningham or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Pistons and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Warriors +3500 +1800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.