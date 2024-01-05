Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (16-18) and Detroit Pistons (3-31) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSDET

NBCS-BA, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Jazz on Wednesday, 154-148 in OT. Their leading scorer was Bojan Bogdanovic with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bojan Bogdanovic 36 7 5 1 0 8 Cade Cunningham 31 5 13 1 0 3 Alec Burks 27 4 1 0 0 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Thompson chips in with 8.9 points per game, plus 7.0 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Pistons get 12.9 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 13.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.5 assists, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 8.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Watch Stephen Curry, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 26.1 4.2 8.0 1.3 0.6 1.8 Jaden Ivey 16.1 5.2 4.1 0.8 0.7 1.6 Bojan Bogdanovic 20.2 4.7 2.9 0.3 0.1 3.0 Jalen Duren 7.4 7.0 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.0 Alec Burks 11.2 2.0 0.9 0.5 0.2 1.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.