Cade Cunningham, Top Pistons Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - January 5
Chase Center is where the Golden State Warriors (16-18) and Detroit Pistons (3-31) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pistons vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA, BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Pistons lost to the Jazz on Wednesday, 154-148 in OT. Their leading scorer was Bojan Bogdanovic with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|36
|7
|5
|1
|0
|8
|Cade Cunningham
|31
|5
|13
|1
|0
|3
|Alec Burks
|27
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
- Thompson chips in with 8.9 points per game, plus 7.0 boards and 2.2 assists.
- The Pistons get 12.9 points per game from Jaden Ivey, plus 3.5 boards and 3.1 assists.
- Jalen Duren averages 13.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.5 assists, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 8.3 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.
Watch Stephen Curry, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cade Cunningham
|26.1
|4.2
|8.0
|1.3
|0.6
|1.8
|Jaden Ivey
|16.1
|5.2
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|1.6
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|20.2
|4.7
|2.9
|0.3
|0.1
|3.0
|Jalen Duren
|7.4
|7.0
|1.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|Alec Burks
|11.2
|2.0
|0.9
|0.5
|0.2
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.