Player props can be found for Stephen Curry and Cade Cunningham, among others, when the Golden State Warriors host the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-BA and BSDET

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Chase Center

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Cunningham is averaging 23.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.3 lower than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has dished out 7.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Friday's over/under.

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Jaden Ivey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Jaden Ivey's 12.9-point scoring average is 0.6 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Ivey has picked up 3.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

He drains 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Curry's 27.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Curry has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Curry has made 4.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

