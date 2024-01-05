How to Watch the Pistons vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-31) will look to break a 16-game road slide when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-18) on January 5, 2024 at Chase Center.
Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- Detroit is 2-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Pistons' 111.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow.
- Detroit is 2-6 when it scores more than 116.7 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Pistons are averaging fewer points at home (110.4 per game) than away (112.4). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (119.3) than on the road (125.6).
- The Pistons collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.3) than away (25.4).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Toe
|Alec Burks
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
