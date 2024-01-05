The Detroit Pistons (3-31) will look to break a 16-game road slide when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-18) on January 5, 2024 at Chase Center.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Detroit is 2-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.

The Pistons' 111.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow.

Detroit is 2-6 when it scores more than 116.7 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Pistons are averaging fewer points at home (110.4 per game) than away (112.4). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (119.3) than on the road (125.6).

The Pistons collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (26.3) than away (25.4).

Pistons Injuries