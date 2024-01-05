As they prepare for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-18), the Detroit Pistons (3-31) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 at Chase Center.

The Pistons' most recent game was a 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pistons.

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Isaiah Stewart C Out Toe 10.4 7.0 1.7 Alec Burks SG Questionable Hamstring 10.6 2.2 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Hamstring)

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -9.5 240.5

