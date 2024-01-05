Pistons vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - January 5
As they prepare for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-18), the Detroit Pistons (3-31) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 at Chase Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Pistons' most recent game was a 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic recorded 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pistons.
Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs. Pistons Prediction
|Warriors vs. Pistons Players to Watch
|Warriors vs. Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Toe
|10.4
|7.0
|1.7
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|10.6
|2.2
|1.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Hamstring)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Warriors
|-9.5
|240.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.