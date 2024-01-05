Pistons vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (3-31) visit the Golden State Warriors (16-18) after losing 16 straight road games. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.
Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-9.5
|240.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 240.5 points in 12 of 34 games this season.
- Detroit has had an average of 234.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Detroit has a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have come away with three wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info
Pistons vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|9
|26.5%
|117.2
|228.7
|116.7
|239.3
|230.4
|Pistons
|12
|35.3%
|111.5
|228.7
|122.6
|239.3
|228.0
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over eight times.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (8-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this season.
- The Pistons' 111.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Detroit is 6-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|13-21
|6-8
|22-12
|Warriors
|16-18
|1-2
|20-14
Pistons vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Pistons
|Warriors
|111.5
|117.2
|25
|9
|6-2
|8-2
|2-6
|6-4
|122.6
|116.7
|26
|20
|6-3
|5-4
|2-7
|6-3
