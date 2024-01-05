The Detroit Pistons (3-31) visit the Golden State Warriors (16-18) after losing 16 straight road games. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -9.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 240.5 points in 12 of 34 games this season.
  • Detroit has had an average of 234.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit has a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Pistons have come away with three wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 9 26.5% 117.2 228.7 116.7 239.3 230.4
Pistons 12 35.3% 111.5 228.7 122.6 239.3 228.0

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over eight times.
  • Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (8-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this season.
  • The Pistons' 111.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, Detroit is 6-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Pistons and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pistons 13-21 6-8 22-12
Warriors 16-18 1-2 20-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs. Warriors Point Insights

Pistons Warriors
111.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
6-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 8-2
2-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-4
122.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
6-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-4
2-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.