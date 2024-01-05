The Detroit Pistons (3-31) visit the Golden State Warriors (16-18) after losing 16 straight road games. The Warriors are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.

Pistons vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -9.5 240.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 240.5 points in 12 of 34 games this season.

Detroit has had an average of 234.1 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Detroit has a 13-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have come away with three wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in nine games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 22.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs Warriors Additional Info

Pistons vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 9 26.5% 117.2 228.7 116.7 239.3 230.4 Pistons 12 35.3% 111.5 228.7 122.6 239.3 228.0

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have hit the over eight times.

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (8-10-0) than at home (5-11-0) this season.

The Pistons' 111.5 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 116.7 the Warriors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Detroit is 6-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

Pistons vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Pistons and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 13-21 6-8 22-12 Warriors 16-18 1-2 20-14

Pistons vs. Warriors Point Insights

Pistons Warriors 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 2-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 122.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 6-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

