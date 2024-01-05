The Detroit Pistons (2-26), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Chase Center, go up against the Golden State Warriors (14-14). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He's also draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's draining 47.0% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 46.0% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Pistons are receiving 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Killian Hayes this year.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averages 28.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 5.0 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Klay Thompson averages 17.2 points, 2.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Chris Paul puts up 8.4 points, 7.7 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Dario Saric puts up 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 40.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevon Looney posts 5.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Pistons vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Pistons 116.9 Points Avg. 109.0 116.1 Points Allowed Avg. 120.7 45.7% Field Goal % 46.4% 37.3% Three Point % 33.0%

