Otsego County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Otsego County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lake High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Petoskey High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
