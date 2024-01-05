If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Oscoda County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oscoda County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fairview High School at Au Gres-Sims High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Au Gres, MI

Au Gres, MI Conference: North Star League

North Star League How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscoda High School at Mio AuSable High School