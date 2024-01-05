Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Oakland County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Parkway Christian School at Roeper High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Michigan Independent How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith High School at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

Bloomfield Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Central High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Western High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI Conference: Lakes Valley

Lakes Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Shrine Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Clarkston, MI

Clarkston, MI Conference: Catholic High School League

Catholic High School League How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Avondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Auburn Hills, MI

Auburn Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School