Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Oakland County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkway Christian School at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith High School at Oakdale Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield Hills High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Central High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Highland, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at Walled Lake Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Avondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Auburn Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loyola High School at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.