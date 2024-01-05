Muskegon County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Muskegon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kent City High School at Western Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ravenna, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Muskegon High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
