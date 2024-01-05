High school basketball action in Muskegon County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kent City High School at Western Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason County Central High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ravenna, MI

Ravenna, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

North Muskegon High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oakridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montague High School at Fremont High School