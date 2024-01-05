Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Montcalm County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Montcalm High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Merrill High School at Vestaburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Vestaburg, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashley High School at Carson City-Crystal High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Carson City, MI
  • Conference: Mid-State
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

