Midland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Midland County, Michigan today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midland High School at Bay City Western High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Auburn, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. H. Dow High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
