Mecosta County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Mecosta County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Morley Stanwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Morley, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Crossroads Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
