Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mason County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mason County Central High School at Ravenna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ravenna, MI

Ravenna, MI Conference: West Michigan

West Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Pentwater High School at Mason County Eastern High School