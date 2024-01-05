Marquette County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mid Peninsula High School at Republic-Michigamme High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Republic, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistique High School at Ishpeming High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- Conference: Mid-Peninsula
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iron Mountain High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.