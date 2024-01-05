If you live in Manistee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Onekama High School at Benzie Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Benzonia, MI

Benzonia, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City Christian School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin High School at Brethren High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Brethren, MI

Brethren, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Manistee Catholic Central High School at Walkerville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Walkerville, MI

Walkerville, MI Conference: West Michigan D League

West Michigan D League How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Lake High School at Crossroads Charter Academy