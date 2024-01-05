Macomb County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkway Christian School at Roeper High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlette High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
