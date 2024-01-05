Livingston County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Livingston County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinckney High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Hartland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hartland, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School Westland at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Brighton, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
