Lapeer County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lapeer County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dryden High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
