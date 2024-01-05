Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Davis has averaged 25.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 1.1 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 24.8 points LeBron James scores per game are 1.7 less than his over/under on Friday (26.5).

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

James has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 fewer than Friday's prop bet (8.5).

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Austin Reaves Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Austin Reaves' 15.3 points per game are 4.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Reaves averages five assists, 1.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Reaves has made 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Bane is averaging 24.5 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 more than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Friday.

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has put up 20.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.