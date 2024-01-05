We have high school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Union High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5

4:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Montcalm High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Forest Hills Northern High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Godwin Heights School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jenison High School at Grandville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grandville, MI

Grandville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Cedar Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Kelloggsville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kalamazoo Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent City High School at Western Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potter's House High School at Black River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellspring Preparatory High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Hastings, MI

Hastings, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wayland, MI

Wayland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Godfrey-Lee High School at Phoenix High School