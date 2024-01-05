Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Montcalm High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northview High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godwin Heights School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jenison High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock Park High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenowa Hills High School at Cedar Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cedar Springs, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at East Kentwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Kelloggsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalamazoo Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent City High School at Western Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Potter's House High School at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellspring Preparatory High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Hills High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godfrey-Lee High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
