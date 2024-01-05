Jalen Duren and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be facing off versus the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duren, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Jazz), put up 17 points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Duren's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.2 13.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.7 12.5 Assists -- 2.5 1.8 PRA -- 27.4 27.9 PR -- 24.9 26.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Warriors

Duren is responsible for attempting 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

Duren's opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.7.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 116.7 points per contest.

The Warriors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 18 11 0 0 0 0 10/30/2022 15 3 4 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.