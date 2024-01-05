Jaden Ivey and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ivey, in his most recent game (January 3 loss against the Jazz), put up 11 points.

With prop bets in place for Ivey, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 5.2 Assists 3.5 3.1 4.1 PRA -- 19.5 25.4 PR -- 16.4 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.6



Jaden Ivey Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ivey's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.7 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Allowing 116.7 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have given up 25.1 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 27 12 6 5 1 0 1 10/30/2022 31 15 4 3 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.