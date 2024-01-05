Jackson County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Jackson County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia Central High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
