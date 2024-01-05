Iosco County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Iosco County, Michigan today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alcona Community High School at Whittemore-Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Whittemore, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscoda High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
