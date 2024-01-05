Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Huron County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laker High School at Reese High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Reese, MI

Reese, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Caseville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Caseville, MI

Caseville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Sebewaing, MI

Sebewaing, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ubly High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Harbor Beach, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dryden High School at North Huron High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Kinde, MI

Kinde, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Caseville High School at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School