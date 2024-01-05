If you live in Hillsdale County, Michigan and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Adams-Jerome High School at Sand Creek High School