Gratiot County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Gratiot County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at St Charles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Charles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashley High School at Carson City-Crystal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Carson City, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Breckenridge High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.