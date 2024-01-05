Gladwin County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Gladwin County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gladwin County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladwin High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Farwell, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.