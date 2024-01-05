High school basketball is happening today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

International Academy of Flint at Islanders

Game Time: 6:29 PM ET on January 5

6:29 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cedarville, MI

Cedarville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith High School at Oakdale Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Linden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Linden, MI

Linden, MI Conference: Flint Metro League

Flint Metro League How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Kearsley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Otisville, MI

Otisville, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bendle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Burton, MI

Burton, MI Conference: Genesee Area

Genesee Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mt Morris, MI

Mt Morris, MI Conference: Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

International Academy of Flint at Genesee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Genesee, MI

Genesee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Blanc High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Genesee Christian High School