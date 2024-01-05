High school basketball is happening today in Genesee County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

International Academy of Flint at Islanders

  • Game Time: 6:29 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Cedarville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith High School at Oakdale Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Flint Southwestern Classical Academy at Kearsley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Otisville, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arthur Hill High School at Powers Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamady High School at Bendle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • Conference: Genesee Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mt Morris, MI
  • Conference: Mid-Michigan
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

International Academy of Flint at Genesee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Genesee, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Blanc High School at East Lansing High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: East Lansing, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at Genesee Christian High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • Conference: Genesee Area
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

