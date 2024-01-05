The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 116-111 loss to the Raptors, Bane put up 22 points and eight assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Bane's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 23.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 34.2 33 PR -- 29 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

Bane is responsible for attempting 20.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

He's taken 8.8 threes per game, or 22.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.0 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Allowing 114.6 points per contest, the Lakers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 44.5 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have conceded 27.1 per contest, 20th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 14.1 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 15 1 5 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.