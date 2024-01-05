Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Delta County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mid Peninsula High School at Republic-Michigamme High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5

5:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Republic, MI

Republic, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5

7:15 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Escanaba High School at Menominee High School