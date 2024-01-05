Delta County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Delta County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mid Peninsula High School at Republic-Michigamme High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Republic, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escanaba High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
