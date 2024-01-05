Crawford County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Crawford County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Crawford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayling High School at Harbor Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
