The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Cheboygan County, Michigan today, we've got the information.

Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mackinaw City High School at Wolverine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wolverine, MI

Wolverine, MI Conference: Northern Lakes

Northern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Onaway High School at Inland Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Indian River, MI

Indian River, MI Conference: Ski Valley

Ski Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sault Area High School at Cheboygan Area High School