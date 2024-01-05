Charlevoix County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Charlevoix County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlevoix High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
