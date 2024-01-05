Friday's NBA slate includes the Golden State Warriors (16-18) playing at home against Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons (3-31) at Chase Center. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Warriors Game Info

Cade Cunningham vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1295.1 1255.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.1 39.2 Fantasy Rank 25 27

Cade Cunningham vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 23.2 points, 4.1 boards and 7.5 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -379 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 122.6 per contest (26th in league).

Detroit ranks 16th in the league at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.8 its opponents average.

The Pistons make 10.4 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from deep (27th in NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 11.7 per game at 38.4%.

Detroit has committed 4.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (30th in NBA) while forcing 11.7 (27th in league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry puts up 27.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 45.9% of shots from the field and 41% from downtown with 4.7 made 3-pointers per contest (first in league).

The Warriors average 117.2 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.7 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.

The 46.5 rebounds per game Golden State averages rank third in the NBA, and are 3.6 more than the 42.9 its opponents grab per contest.

The Warriors knock down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.9% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 35% rate.

Golden State has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 14.3 (24th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Cade Cunningham vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -7.7 -1 Usage Percentage 30.3% 31.1% True Shooting Pct 54.3% 63.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 7% Assist Pct 34.6% 22.7%

