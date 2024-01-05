Cade Cunningham will take the court for the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham had 31 points and 13 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 154-148 loss versus the Jazz.

Now let's dig into Cunningham's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.2 26.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 8.5 7.5 8.0 PRA -- 34.8 38.3 PR -- 27.3 30.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 21.8% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.3 per contest.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.7 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Warriors are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

The Warriors are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 40 21 4 5 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.