The Detroit Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic included, face the Golden State Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 154-148 loss to the Jazz (his previous action) Bogdanovic posted 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.3 20.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.9 PRA -- 27.1 27.8 PR -- 24.2 24.9 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.0



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

He's attempted 7.7 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Pistons average 103.7 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.7 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors give up 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Warriors allow 25.1 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 11th in the NBA.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 33 29 4 5 5 0 2 10/30/2022 35 21 3 3 3 0 0

