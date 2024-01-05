Berrien County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Berrien County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeshore High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran High School - St Joseph at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
