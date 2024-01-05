Benzie County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Benzie County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort High School at Glen Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Maple City, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Onekama High School at Benzie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
