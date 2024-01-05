High school basketball competition in Benzie County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benzie County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Frankfort High School at Glen Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Maple City, MI

Maple City, MI Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Onekama High School at Benzie Central High School