High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midland High School at Bay City Western High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 5

4:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Auburn, MI

Auburn, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Central High School at Carman-Ainsworth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Flint, MI

Flint, MI Conference: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI Conference: Tri-Valley

Tri-Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

All Saints Central High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Clare High School