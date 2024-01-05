Barry County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Barry County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Barry County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Hills Eastern High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Middleville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellspring Preparatory High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hastings, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
