Antrim County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Antrim County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lake High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Rapids High School at East Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: East Jordan, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pellston High School at Mancelona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mancelona, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellaire High School at Forest Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fife Lake, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
