Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grosse Ile High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at L'Anse Creuse North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Divine Child High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harper Woods High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Southfield, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
