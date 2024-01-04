Washtenaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Washtenaw County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dexter High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.