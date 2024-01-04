For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

  • In eight of 26 games this season, Fabbri has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • Fabbri has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Fabbri averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.5%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:56 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

